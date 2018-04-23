Armenia, Artsakh leaders issue statement ahead of April 24

The secular and religious leaders of Armenia and Artsakh have issued a statement on the occasion of April 24 – the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. The statement reads:

“Dear compatriots,

Tomorrow the whole Armenian nation together with the progressive humanity will commemorate the Armenian Genocide victims.

April 24 is sacred and universal for all Armenians, the civilized humanity.

No Armenian can come against another on this day.

For over 100 years April 24 has been a day of unity, memory and mourning, a day of fight against the injustice committed by Turkey and against today’s policy of denial.

Let’s respect the memory of our predecessors and respect the future of our nation with dignity and honor.

Let’s cherish the world’s support and solidarity with us on April 24, when they pay respect to the memory of the victims and remember those who helped the survivors with us.

Today it is the duty of all of us – the heirs of survivors to unite around our national ideals and solve our domestic issues in the spirit of dialogue and mutual understanding, promote the creative forces of the people, create a dynamically developing contemporary Armenia, which Armenians around the world will be proud of and which will be able to defend the rights of the Armenian people.”