Armenia’s dollar bonds traded at their lowest in at least 10 months on Monday amid protests that have entered the eleventh day, Reuters reports.

The 2020 bond fell 0.13 cents to 102.185 cents, its lowest level since December 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data. The 2025 issue slipped 0.23 cents to a ten-month low of 108.225 cents.

Protesters in Armenia are rallying against ex-President Serzh Sarsyan’s election as Prime Minister.