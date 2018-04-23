Armenia stands strong behind Artsakh – Foreign Minister

15:42, 23 Apr 2018
Off

These days, amid the internal political developments in Armenia, Azerbaijan accumulates manpower, artillery and military equipment along the Line of Contact with Artsakh, which gives grounds to assume that Baku is preparing for a new adventurism.

The international community, first and foremost the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, should undertake relevant efforts aimed at deterring Baku, make it to withdraw its military equipment, artillery and manpower from the frontline and strictly adhere to the 1994-1995 ceasefire agreements.

We continue to be convinced that there is no alternative to the peaceful negotiated settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Use of force can have unpredictable consequences for the entire region.

Azerbaijan should not have any illusions that in the light of internal political developments in Armenia, it could embark on any actions against Artsakh and realize its aggressive intentions. People of Armenia is united when it comes to defense of Nagorno-Karabakh and would never allow any encroachments towards Artsakh.

As before, today as well, Armenia stands strong behind Artsakh and is determined to ensure its security.

