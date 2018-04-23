Armenian acting PM calls for ‘de-politicization’ of Genocide Remembrance Day

19:16, 23 Apr 2018


The Armenian Government held an extraordinary sitting today chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, who will take charge of the government after PM Serzh Sargsyan announced his resignation.

Ahead of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the acting Prime Minister to depoliticize “this extremely important day.”

“We face the task of demonstrating to the world that we are able to unite at critical moments to negotiation and seek logical solutions,” Karen Karapetyan said.

He said that in the current situation the functioning of all branches of power, all Ministries and agencies should not be interrupted.

“This should be the most important test to the maturity of our statehood,” he said.

