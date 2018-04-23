Armenian Genocide victims remembered in Fresno

Photos: by Craig Kohlruss

The victims and survivors of the Armenian Genocide were remembered Saturday as flags of Armenia and the U.S. were raised over Fresno’s City Hall, the Fresno Bee reports.

The keynote speaker at the event, which was first organized in 20014 by the Armenian National Committee of American – Central California and held annually since, was Harut Sassounian, publisher of the California Courier.

The acknowledgment of what transpired and apology “would not heal the wounds and undo the consequences of the genocide,” Sassounian said. “Armenians are still waiting for justice to be served, restoring their historic rights and returning their confiscated lands and properties.”

Other speakers were U.S. Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and Fresno County Supervisor Andreas Borgeas.

Students of the Armenian Saturday School of the St. Paul Armenian Apostolic Church performed musical selections, and members of the Sassoon Chapter of the Homenetmen Scouts and the Fresno Army Recruitment Center served as the color guard.