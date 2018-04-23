Armenian government resigns

19:54, 23 Apr 2018
Off

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree today, accepting the government’s resignation.

The resignation follows Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s decision to step down.

