Armenia’s Defense Ministry denounces peacekeepers’ participation in protests

14:42, 23 Apr 2018
The Armenian Defense Ministry has strongly condemned he participation of servicemen from the peacekeeping brigade in a rally in Yerevan organized in violation of the order established by law.

The Ministry said the servicemen will be harshly punished according to the law.

The Ministry added that the actions are a harsh violation of the key democratic provision that Armed Forces should stay away from any political processes.

“This should worry international organizations, as well,” the statement reads.

