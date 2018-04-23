Armenia’s Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigns

Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan has issued a statement announcing his resignation.

“Dear compatriots,

I’m addressing all citizens of the Republic of Armenia, the elderly and the dear youth, women and men.

I’m addressing those standing in streets chanting “Say no to Serzh” and those trying to reach their offices through blocked streets.

I’m addressing all those following the live broadcasts and those ensuring public security day and night.

I’m addressing our brave soldiers and officers standing on the border and my fellows-in-arms.

I’m addressing my fellow party-men, all forces and politicians.

I’m addressing as the head of state for the last time.

Nikol Pashinayn was right. I was mistaken. There are several solutions to this situation, but I will not apply to any of them. It’s not for me. I’m leaving the post of the country’s leader, the Prime Minister.

The struggle in the streets is against my tenure. I’m fulfilling your demand.

I wish peace, harmony and reason to our country.”