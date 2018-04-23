Artsakh Defense Ministry releases new footage showing movement of Azeri troops

The Artsakh Defense Ministry has released new footage showing mobilization and movement of Azerbaijani troops and military equipment at different sections of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

The Defense Ministry denounced the attempts by some social media users to question the authenticity of the Defense Ministry’s recent statements.

The Defense Ministry urged all social media users and mass media representatives to refrain from questioning the official information and added that such attempts are fraught with short-sighted and dangerous consequences.