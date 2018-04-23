Henrikh Mkhitarayn calls for a peaceful solution to situation in Armenia

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has urged to solve the political situation in Armenia in a peaceful way.

“I am the son of my nation and I am very proud to be. The life of every single Armenian means more than everything to me. I therefore ask and call on everybody to show their intelligence and solve the situation in a peaceful way. My compatriots, I’m with you,” Mkhitaryan said in Facebook post.

The call comes amid wide-spread protests in Armenia. Thousands have taken to the streets to protest against ex-Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s election as Prime Minister.