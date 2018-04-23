Karen Karapetyan says will meet Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will hold a meeting with opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan.

The decision was made during consultations with President Armen Sarkissian and Artsakh president Bako Sahakyan.

“I hope we’ll have enough to show the world that we can find logical solution to any issue, no matter how complicated it is,” Karapetyan said.

Karen Karapetyan announced after the meeting that he will apply to the Prosecutor General asking to recall the mediation on the arrest of three MPS from the National Assembly.

Members of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan, Araray Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikayelyan were detained yesterday.