Armenia protest leader released from detention

15:10, 23 Apr 2018
Off

Members of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikaelyan have been released from detention.

The lawmakers were detained Sunday after failed talks with Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan.

Comments

Recent News

Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to boy

18:17, 23 Apr 2018

Armenia, Artsakh leaders issue statement ahead of April 24

17:21, 23 Apr 2018

Armenia's Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigns

16:18, 23 Apr 2018

Henrikh Mkhitarayn calls for a peaceful solution to situation in Armenia

15:29, 23 Apr 2018

ARF Bureau Representative meets with Nikol Pashinyan

14:52, 23 Apr 2018

Kremlin says events in Armenia are a domestic affair, says Russia won’t meddle

14:48, 23 Apr 2018

Armenia's Defense Ministry denounces peacekeepers' participation in protests

14:42, 23 Apr 2018

Armenia dollar bonds slip mid protests

14:35, 23 Apr 2018

Artsakh Defense Ministry releases new footage showing movement of Azeri troops

14:21, 23 Apr 2018

Karen Karapetyan says will meet Nikol Pashinyan

13:17, 23 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to boy

Armenia, Artsakh leaders issue statement ahead of April 24

Armenia's Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigns

Henrikh Mkhitarayn calls for a peaceful solution to situation in Armenia

ARF Bureau Representative meets with Nikol Pashinyan

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia