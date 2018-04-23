Ontario Premier, Toronto Mayor pay respects on 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide

11:23, 23 Apr 2018
Photo: Keith Burgess/CBC

 

Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory joined hundreds gathered at the Armenian Community Center of Toronto Sunday afternoon to mark the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, CBC News reports.

“More than 100 years later, it is so important for us to keep the memory of all of those who were displaced, deported and killed alive in our hearts and our minds,” Wynne said. “We know that many of those who survived the Armenian genocide found refuge here in Ontario.”

Wynne said Sunday that Ontario was one of the first regions in the world to recognize the genocide.

“The Armenian community here in Ontario, along with Armenians around the world have worked hard to ensure what happened to the Armenian people and their culture is both recognized and remembered,” she said.

“You remind us that we must be vigilant, and you remind us that we must speak out against hatred or prejudice or violence of any kind.”

The premier also made note of the Armenian Community Center’s efforts to help Syrian-Armenian families affected by the Syrian refugee crisis.

“You punched way, way, way above your weight in that work,” Wynne said. “It’s a testament to your kindness and generosity, and it’s a reflection of the kind of province that we are working to build together.”

In speaking to the those gathered to mark the anniversary, Tory said it was his honor to stand with the Armenian community, and he added he would work with the center to find a place to permanently memorialize the Armenian genocide in Toronto.

Like the premier, Tory also noted the center’s contribution to helping Syrian refugees.

“Nothing that you could do here would do more honor to those who were lost in the genocide than to do that work of bringing these people here and making them feel welcome and continuing to honor them, and to make sure they are receiving the all of the advantages of our way of life,” he said.

