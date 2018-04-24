Alek Minassian drives car into pedestrians in Toronto, 10 killed

10:52, 24 Apr 2018
Off

Canadian police are questioning the suspected driver of a rented van that ploughed into pedestrians in northern Toronto on Monday, killing 10 and injuring 15, the BBC reports.

Alek Minassian, 25, was not previously known to authorities, police said.

The incident appeared to be deliberate but the motive was not clear, officials added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the “tragic and senseless attack” had brought him “great sadness”.

Meanwhile, an officer has been praised for not opening fire during a tense standoff with the suspect, who claimed to be armed.

Video broadcast on CBC News showed a man pointing what appeared to be a gun at officers and shouting “kill me”.

The officer tells the man to “get down” and when the suspect says he has a gun, the officer repeats: “I don’t care. Get down.” The suspect was then arrested without shots being fired.

Comments

Recent News

Kim Kardashain: Inspired to see Armenians united in peaceful protest

10:59, 24 Apr 2018

France stands by Armenia to commemorate genocide anniversary - Macron

10:43, 24 Apr 2018

California Legislature Commemorates Armenian Genocide

10:40, 24 Apr 2018

UN Secretary General urges continued respect for human rights in Armenia

09:57, 24 Apr 2018

Artsakh President's address on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

09:51, 24 Apr 2018

Signs installed for the Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial

09:36, 24 Apr 2018

Armenian opposition leader to hold talks with acting PM

20:50, 23 Apr 2018

Minsk Group Co-Chairs calls on parties to reduce tensions, resume Karabakh talks

20:12, 23 Apr 2018

Armenian government resigns

19:54, 23 Apr 2018

Armenian acting PM calls for 'de-politicization' of Genocide Remembrance Day

19:16, 23 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Kim Kardashain: Inspired to see Armenians united in peaceful protest

France stands by Armenia to commemorate genocide anniversary - Macron

California Legislature Commemorates Armenian Genocide

UN Secretary General urges continued respect for human rights in Armenia

Artsakh President's address on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia