Congressman Devin Nunes issues statement on Armenian Genocide

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes issued the following statement today commemorating the Armenian Genocide:

“It’s been more than a century since the Ottoman Empire began the Armenian Genocide. At a time when Turkey is falling into anti-democratic darkness, including the brutal beating of President Erdogan’s critics on U.S. soil by Erdogan’s security detail, Erdogan’s continuing denial of the Armenian Genocide is an absurdity and a disgrace. In light of current developments in Turkey, it’s now more important than ever that the U.S. administration commemorate the tragic genocide of the Armenian people.”