Congressman Devin Nunes issues statement on Armenian Genocide

19:36, 24 Apr 2018
Off

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes issued the following statement today commemorating the Armenian Genocide:

“It’s been more than a century since the Ottoman Empire began the Armenian Genocide. At a time when Turkey is falling into anti-democratic darkness, including the brutal beating of President Erdogan’s critics on U.S. soil by Erdogan’s security detail, Erdogan’s continuing denial of the Armenian Genocide is an absurdity and a disgrace. In light of current developments in Turkey, it’s now more important than ever that the U.S. administration commemorate the tragic genocide of the Armenian people.”

Comments

Recent News

Nancy Pelosi: Armenian Genocide remains a dark stain on the history of human civilization

21:47, 24 Apr 2018

Dutch official pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

17:06, 24 Apr 2018

Thousands to march through Hollywood on anniversary of Armenian Genocide

17:02, 24 Apr 2018

Karen Karapetyan: Army reform should be continued

16:30, 24 Apr 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Time for international recognition of Armenian Genocide

15:17, 24 Apr 2018

Erdogan offers condolences to Armenian community "over 1915 events"

15:07, 24 Apr 2018

Taner Akcam: Speaking of genocide is the responsibility of all humanity

14:54, 24 Apr 2018

Kremlin: Turmoil in Armenia not Ukraine-style revolution

14:42, 24 Apr 2018

Armenia's acting PM meets with Artsakh Republic President

14:03, 24 Apr 2018

President, acting PM pay tribute to genocide victims

13:40, 24 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Nancy Pelosi: Armenian Genocide remains a dark stain on the history of human civilization

Dutch official pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

Thousands to march through Hollywood on anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Karen Karapetyan: Army reform should be continued

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Time for international recognition of Armenian Genocide

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia