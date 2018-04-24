Dutch official pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

17:06, 24 Apr 2018
Off

For the first time ever, a member of the Dutch government is attending the commemoration of the Armenian genocide of 1915 and 1916 in Yerevan, NL Times reports.

State Secretary Menno Snel of Finance was at the ceremony in the Armenian capital, at the insistence of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament. In the presence of the other foreign guests, he laid flowers at the monument for the victims.

In February  the Tweede Kamer reconfirmed its recognition of the Armenian genocide.

The official statement released by the government says that in Yerevan Snel paid “respect to all victims and survivors of all murders of minorities” on behalf of the cabinet.

Comments

Recent News

Thousands to march through Hollywood on anniversary of Armenian Genocide

17:02, 24 Apr 2018

Karen Karapetyan: Army reform should be continued

16:30, 24 Apr 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Time for international recognition of Armenian Genocide

15:17, 24 Apr 2018

Erdogan offers condolences to Armenian community "over 1915 events"

15:07, 24 Apr 2018

Taner Akcam: Speaking of genocide is the responsibility of all humanity

14:54, 24 Apr 2018

Kremlin: Turmoil in Armenia not Ukraine-style revolution

14:42, 24 Apr 2018

Armenia's acting PM meets with Artsakh Republic President

14:03, 24 Apr 2018

President, acting PM pay tribute to genocide victims

13:40, 24 Apr 2018

PACE co-rapporteurs welcome Serzh Sargsyan's 'courageous decision' to resign

12:38, 24 Apr 2018

Karen Karapetyan's message on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

11:41, 24 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Thousands to march through Hollywood on anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Karen Karapetyan: Army reform should be continued

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Time for international recognition of Armenian Genocide

Erdogan offers condolences to Armenian community "over 1915 events"

Taner Akcam: Speaking of genocide is the responsibility of all humanity

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia