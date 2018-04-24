Dutch official pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

For the first time ever, a member of the Dutch government is attending the commemoration of the Armenian genocide of 1915 and 1916 in Yerevan, NL Times reports.

State Secretary Menno Snel of Finance was at the ceremony in the Armenian capital, at the insistence of the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament. In the presence of the other foreign guests, he laid flowers at the monument for the victims.

In February the Tweede Kamer reconfirmed its recognition of the Armenian genocide.

The official statement released by the government says that in Yerevan Snel paid “respect to all victims and survivors of all murders of minorities” on behalf of the cabinet.