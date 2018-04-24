Erdogan offers condolences to Armenian community “over 1915 events”

15:07, 24 Apr 2018
Off
Photo: AFP

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that it was Turkey’s responsibility to share the historical pain of Armenian citizens and urged the Armenian community not to allow others to ignite hatred over past events, Daily Sabah reports.

In a message sent to the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, Erdogan offered condolences to the grandchildren of the Ottoman Armenians “who lost their lives during the war.”

“It is Turkey’s conscientious and ethical responsibility to share the historical pain of our Armenian citizens. We will continue to share your pain and try to resolve your problems in the future,” the statement said.

Erdogan also called on the Armenian community not to allow those who are trying to ignite hatred and hostility by distorting “our shared past.”

