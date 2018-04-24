EU applauds to peaceful nature of the changes in Armenia

The Delegation of the European Union to Armenia and EU Member States’ Embassies in Armenia have issued the following statement:

The European Union takes note of the resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan. We applaud the peaceful nature of the changes that we have been witnessing.

It remains imperative that the current situation is resolved swiftly and peacefully. A national dialogue involving all political stakeholders remains crucial.

On this important day in the history of the Armenians, the European Union looks forward to continuing working together with Armenia to implement the ambitious EU-Armenia agenda in line with the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement unanimously ratified by the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia on 11 April 2018, with a view to consolidating democracy, strengthening the rule of law and protecting human rights, as well as building a prosperous and resilient economic and social system.