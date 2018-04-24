EU applauds to peaceful nature of the changes in Armenia

22:41, 24 Apr 2018
Off

The Delegation of the European Union to Armenia and EU Member States’ Embassies in Armenia have issued the following statement: 

The European Union takes note of the resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan. We applaud the peaceful nature of the changes that we have been witnessing.

It remains imperative that the current situation is resolved swiftly and peacefully. A national dialogue involving all political stakeholders remains crucial.

On this important day in the history of the Armenians, the European Union looks forward to continuing working together with Armenia to implement the ambitious EU-Armenia agenda in line with the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement unanimously ratified by the National Assembly  of the Republic of Armenia on 11 April 2018, with a view to consolidating democracy, strengthening the rule of law and protecting human rights, as well as building a prosperous and resilient economic and social system.

Comments

Recent News

Armenian acting PM calls for a meeting to seek solutions to political situation

00:23, 25 Apr 2018

Negotiations between Karen Karapetyan and Nikol Pashinyan called off

23:52, 24 Apr 2018

ANCA: President Trump tightens Turkey’s grip over U.S. policy on Armenian Genocide

23:10, 24 Apr 2018

Donald Trump: Meds Yeghern one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century

22:58, 24 Apr 2018

Bako Sahakyan, Nikol Pashinyan discuss political solutions to Armenia situation

22:30, 24 Apr 2018

Nancy Pelosi: Armenian Genocide remains a dark stain on the history of human civilization

21:47, 24 Apr 2018

2018 Aurora Prize nominees announced

21:47, 24 Apr 2018

Congressman Devin Nunes issues statement on Armenian Genocide

19:36, 24 Apr 2018

Dutch official pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

17:06, 24 Apr 2018

Thousands to march through Hollywood on anniversary of Armenian Genocide

17:02, 24 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian acting PM calls for a meeting to seek solutions to political situation

Negotiations between Karen Karapetyan and Nikol Pashinyan called off

ANCA: President Trump tightens Turkey’s grip over U.S. policy on Armenian Genocide

Donald Trump: Meds Yeghern one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century

Bako Sahakyan, Nikol Pashinyan discuss political solutions to Armenia situation

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia