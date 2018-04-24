Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Time for international recognition of Armenian Genocide

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has issued a message commemorating the Armenian Genocide and calling for its international recognition.

“Yesterday Armenians showed to the world a great model of soft power and today they are demonstrating unity in remembering victims of the first Genocide of XXth Century – the Armenian Genocide,” Henrikh Mkhitaryan said in a Facebook post.

“It is time to internationally recognize this crime against humanity and to empower modern society’s commitment to prevent repetition of such atrocities. Our gratitude to dozen of countries that have recognized the Armenian Genocide,” the Arsenal midfielder continued.