Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Time for international recognition of Armenian Genocide

15:17, 24 Apr 2018
Off

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has issued a message commemorating the Armenian Genocide and calling for its international recognition.

“Yesterday Armenians showed to the world a great model of soft power and today they are demonstrating unity in remembering victims of the first Genocide of XXth Century – the Armenian Genocide,” Henrikh Mkhitaryan said in a Facebook post.

“It is time to internationally recognize this crime against humanity and to empower modern society’s commitment to prevent repetition of such atrocities. Our gratitude to dozen of countries that have recognized the Armenian Genocide,” the Arsenal midfielder continued.

Comments

Recent News

Dutch official pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

17:06, 24 Apr 2018

Thousands to march through Hollywood on anniversary of Armenian Genocide

17:02, 24 Apr 2018

Karen Karapetyan: Army reform should be continued

16:30, 24 Apr 2018

Erdogan offers condolences to Armenian community "over 1915 events"

15:07, 24 Apr 2018

Taner Akcam: Speaking of genocide is the responsibility of all humanity

14:54, 24 Apr 2018

Kremlin: Turmoil in Armenia not Ukraine-style revolution

14:42, 24 Apr 2018

Armenia's acting PM meets with Artsakh Republic President

14:03, 24 Apr 2018

President, acting PM pay tribute to genocide victims

13:40, 24 Apr 2018

PACE co-rapporteurs welcome Serzh Sargsyan's 'courageous decision' to resign

12:38, 24 Apr 2018

Karen Karapetyan's message on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

11:41, 24 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Dutch official pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

Thousands to march through Hollywood on anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Karen Karapetyan: Army reform should be continued

Erdogan offers condolences to Armenian community "over 1915 events"

Taner Akcam: Speaking of genocide is the responsibility of all humanity

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia