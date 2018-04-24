Kim Kardashain: Inspired to see Armenians united in peaceful protest

Kim Kardashian has posted a photo of herself in Armenia, saying she’s inspired to see all Armenians united in peaceful protests.

“It’s so inspiring to see all Armenians united in peaceful protests making a difference. It’s a historic day for Armenia. I used this image of me in Armenia because this woman touched my heart and to me she represents the heart of so many strong Armenians!” Kardashian said in a Twitter post.

The woman on the picture is known in Armenia as a strong supporter of the ruling Republican Party and its leaders.