Kim Kardashain: Inspired to see Armenians united in peaceful protest

10:59, 24 Apr 2018
Kim Kardashian has posted a photo of herself in Armenia, saying she’s inspired to see all Armenians united in peaceful protests.

“It’s so inspiring to see all Armenians united in peaceful protests making a difference. It’s a historic day for Armenia.  I used this image of me in Armenia because this woman touched my heart and to me she represents the heart of so many strong Armenians!” Kardashian said in a Twitter post.

The woman on the picture is known in Armenia as a strong supporter of the ruling Republican Party and its leaders.

