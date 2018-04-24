Kremlin: Turmoil in Armenia not Ukraine-style revolution

14:42, 24 Apr 2018
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it did not regard political tumult in Armenia, a close Russian ally, as a Ukraine-style revolution and was pleased that the situation there appeared stable for now, Reuters reports.

The Kremlin was speaking a day after Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sarksyan resigned after almost two weeks of mass street protests..

 “For now we see that the situation is not unfolding in a destabilizing way which is a cause for satisfaction,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We hope that order and stability will be maintained in the country and that the outlines of a consensus political configuration will appear in the near future.”

When asked if the Kremlin regarded the events as a revolution, Peskov said he would not draw parallels with what happened in Ukraine in 2014 when big protests brought about a change in power that shifted the country away from Russia’s orbit toward the West.

