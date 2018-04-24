Nancy Pelosi: Armenian Genocide remains a dark stain on the history of human civilization

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement marking one hundred and three years since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide:

“More than 100 years ago, the world witnessed the beginning of one of the greatest acts of barbarism of the 20th Century when the Ottoman Empire began the systematic murder of 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children. The Armenian Genocide remains a dark stain on the history of human civilization and an enduring reminder of the need to acknowledge and confront the past.