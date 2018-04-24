Nancy Pelosi: Armenian Genocide remains a dark stain on the history of human civilization

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement marking one hundred and three years since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide:
“More than 100 years ago, the world witnessed the beginning of one of the greatest acts of barbarism of the 20th Century when the Ottoman Empire began the systematic murder of 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children. The Armenian Genocide remains a dark stain on the history of human civilization and an enduring reminder of the need to acknowledge and confront the past.
“For too long, the atrocities of the Armenian Genocide have been brushed aside, devalued and denied. By refusing to repudiate those who deny the truth of these heinous crimes, we dishonor the memories of all those who were silenced and all those who survived to tell their stories.
“The world cannot afford to forget the crimes of the past. Together, we can ensure that this monstrous episode continues to challenge future generations to right the wrongs of history, to speak out against violence and hate in the present, and to work toward building a future free from bigotry, discrimination and extremism in all its forms.”
