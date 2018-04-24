Negotiations between Karen Karapetyan and Nikol Pashinyan called off

23:52, 24 Apr 2018
Off

Expected talks between Armenian acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan have been called off, spokesperson for Pashinyan’s Civil Agreement Party Tigran Avinyan told Tert.am.

“Negotiations can only on the peaceful transfer of power and snap elections. The [ruling] Republican Party cannot form a temporary government. No other agenda is subject to discussion,” Avinyan said.

Pashinyan told a press conference earlier on Tuesday he was ready to become the country’s next Prime Minister

“If people put this responsibility on me, I’m ready to become the prime minister,” he told reporters.

He said he would not accept a new Prime Minister from the ranks of the ruling Republican Party. Pashinyan ruled out any sharp geopolitical moves if elected.

