Thousands to march through Hollywood on anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Tens of thousands of people are expected to march through the streets of Hollywood and L.A.’s Mid-City area Tuesday to mark the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian genocide, which Turkey insists did not happen, NBC New York reports.

The first of two gatherings is set for 10 a.m., with a march organized by Unified Young Armenians beginning near Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue in Little Armenia. Thousands of Armenians and their supporters are expected to make their annual trek to the event, carrying flags and signs denouncing the genocide and calling on the United States government to officially recognize it.

After a rally in Little Armenia, participants will march on a circular route east on Hollywood Boulevard, south on Normandie Avenue, west on Sunset Boulevard then north on Hobart Boulevard. Los Angeles police said all the affected streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A second rally, organized by the Armenian Genocide Committee, will begin around midday at Pan Pacific Park at 7600 Beverly Blvd., ending at the Turkish Consulate at 6300 Wilshire Blvd. The march will proceed south adjacent to The Grove shopping center, then west on Third Street, south on Fairfax Avenue then west on Wilshire Boulevard.