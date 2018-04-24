UN Secretary General urges continued respect for human rights in Armenia

UN Secretary General António Guterres has welcomed peaceful nature of the unfolding events in Armenia and called for continued respect of the rule of law and human rights.

“The Secretary-General has been following the recent developments in Armenia. He has taken note of today’s resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General welcomes the peaceful nature of the unfolding events and encourages all relevant actors to continue to exercise restraint and prioritize dialogue. At this important time for Armenia, the Secretary-General calls for the continued respect of the rule of law and human rights, as well as for the maintenance of peace and stability in Armenia and the wider region,” the statement reads.