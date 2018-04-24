UN Secretary General urges continued respect for human rights in Armenia

09:57, 24 Apr 2018
Off
UN Secretary General António Guterres  has welcomed peaceful nature of the unfolding events in Armenia and called for continued respect of the rule of law and human rights.
“The Secretary-General has been following the recent developments in Armenia. He has taken note of today’s resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a statement.
“The Secretary-General welcomes the peaceful nature of the unfolding events and encourages all relevant actors to continue to exercise restraint and prioritize dialogue. At this important time for Armenia, the Secretary-General calls for the continued respect of the rule of law and human rights, as well as for the maintenance of peace and stability in Armenia and the wider region,” the statement reads.
“The Secretary-General seizes this opportunity to echo the recent appeal by the OSCE’s Minsk Group Co-Chairs urging all sides to prevent any potential escalations along the Line of Contact and to intensify efforts toward a peaceful negotiated solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the Spokesman noted.

Comments

Recent News

Kim Kardashain: Inspired to see Armenians united in peaceful protest

10:59, 24 Apr 2018

Alek Minassian drives car into pedestrians in Toronto, 10 killed

10:52, 24 Apr 2018

France stands by Armenia to commemorate genocide anniversary - Macron

10:43, 24 Apr 2018

California Legislature Commemorates Armenian Genocide

10:40, 24 Apr 2018

Artsakh President's address on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

09:51, 24 Apr 2018

Signs installed for the Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial

09:36, 24 Apr 2018

Armenian opposition leader to hold talks with acting PM

20:50, 23 Apr 2018

Minsk Group Co-Chairs calls on parties to reduce tensions, resume Karabakh talks

20:12, 23 Apr 2018

Armenian government resigns

19:54, 23 Apr 2018

Armenian acting PM calls for 'de-politicization' of Genocide Remembrance Day

19:16, 23 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Kim Kardashain: Inspired to see Armenians united in peaceful protest

Alek Minassian drives car into pedestrians in Toronto, 10 killed

France stands by Armenia to commemorate genocide anniversary - Macron

California Legislature Commemorates Armenian Genocide

Artsakh President's address on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia