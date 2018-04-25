Armenian acting PM calls for a meeting to seek solutions to political situation

Armenian acting Prime Minister Karapetyan has issued a statement, confirming that the scheduled talks with opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan have been cancelled.

Karapetyan cited Nikol Pashinyan’s new proposals on the format, agenda and coverage of negotiations as reasons behind the decision.

“Pashinyan has suggested the list of persons to participate in the talks from our side, and has insisted he will negotiate only around his agenda,” the acting PM said.

He added that it is not dialogue and no negotiations, but rather an attempt to push his own agenda, and impose his own opinion.

“Concerned by the existing situation, being responsible for the normal course of the country as head of the executive, I appeal to the President of the Republic of Armenia to organize a meeting with a wide range of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces in his preferred format to discuss the domestic political situation and seek solutions, up to snap parliamentary elections.”