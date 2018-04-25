Armenian acting PM suggests calling snap elections

13:45, 25 Apr 2018
Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan insists on dialogue with the opposition.

“I have offered to organize discussions with all political forces within the framework of the Constitution and refrain from dictating will to each other. We have to maximalally return to normal life, this will do us no good,” the acting PM said.

According to Karen Karapetyan, it’s the law, not him prohibiting elections of a “popular candidate” for the Prime Minister’s post in the streets.

“Elections are the only indicator [of trust], there is no other option. We suggest holding snap parliamentary elections,” Karapetyan said.

He noted that the political force that seeks changes has an opportunity to nominate a candidate in line with the Constitution.

