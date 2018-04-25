Armenian Acting PM, US ambassador discuss domestic political situation

17:25, 25 Apr 2018
Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received today Richard Mills, US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia to discuss the domestic political situation in Armenia.

Karen Karapetyan attached importance to solving domestic political issues through dialogue in a constitutional way. He thanked the US Government for its stance on the issue.

The acting PM also stressed the importance of President Armen Sarkissian’s discussions with representatives of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces to discuss the existing situation and seek ways out of it, including snap parliamentary elections.

Ambassador Mills reiterated the US government’s stance and stressed that all processes should take place in accordance with the Constitution. He added that there is no alternative to dialogue for solving the situation.

“I understand that these protests, civil disobedience actions are violations of law and the government is obliged to ensure public order and security as good as possible. I’m confident that electing a nominee for the Prime minister’s post during street protests is not the way towards democracy or its reinforcement,” Richard Mills said , emphasizing the importance of dialogue between political forces.

