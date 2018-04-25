Armenian President starts talks with political forces amid renewed protests

11:51, 25 Apr 2018
Off

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is launching consultations with representatives of parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces to discuss the situation in the country and the possible solutions.

“I hope that with joint efforts we will succeed in finding the ways of possible solution in the spirit of mutual understanding,” the President said in a statement.

The President noted that the civil movement, in which young people are involved, opens new opportunities for improving the political life in Armenia and deepening democracy. It will improve Armenia’s standing in the world, if we manage to find correct and well-thought solutions,” Armen Sarkissian said.

He attached importance to launching dialogue between the parties and voiced regret over the decision to call off talks between acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and leader of the movement Nikol Pashinyan.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Armenian capital on Wednesday morning after talks between the opposition and the acting Prime Minister were called off.

Protest leader Nikol Pashinian had been expected to sit down for talks with acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetian to discuss political transition after Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan stepped down on Monday.

Karapetian said in a statement on Wednesday that the talks with Pashinian were canceled after the opposition made unspecified “unilateral demands.”

Comments

