Armenia’s acting PM receives head of the EU Delegation

19:20, 25 Apr 2018
Off

Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received today Ambassador Piotr Switalski, the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia. The parties referred to the domestic political situation in Armenia, stressing the need to solve it through dialogue and within the framework of constitutionality.

Referring to his proposal to President Armen Sarissian to hold consultations with a broad specter of political forces, Karen Karapetyan stressed that all issues can be discussed at the negotiating table.

Ambassador Switalski informed he is also meeting with all stakeholders, highlighting the mutually agreed settlement of the situation.

