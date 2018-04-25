Kremlin hopes consensus will be found in Armenia

14:40, 25 Apr 2018
Russia considers the events in Armenia, where the opposition is continuing protests, as the country’s domestic affair and expects that the situation there will be solved soon based on a consensus decision, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

Peskov stressed that the Kremlin’s position on Armenia remains unchanged.

“We still consider that this is a domestic affair (of Armenia) and hope that our Armenian friends will be able to solve this situation and find a stable structure and a consensus decision soon,” he said.

“We are very carefully monitoring this situation,” Peskov noted.

Protest leader Nikol Pashinian wasexpected to sit down for talks with acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetian to discuss political transition after Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan stepped down on Monday.

Karapetian said in a statement on Wednesday that the talks with Pashinian were canceled after the opposition made unspecified “unilateral demands.”

