Prosperous Armenia Party urges members to join the “popular uprising”

The Political Board of the Prosperous Armenia Party has announced it is joining “My Step” movement led by lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan.

“Taking note of the fact that the Prosperous Armenia Party led by Gagik Tsarukyan headed had declared that was joining the popular uprising, we call on all members of our Part in all provinces of the republic and capital Yerevan to mobilize and take to the streets to join the public. We have always been and will be with our nation and compatriots,” the statement reads.