Russia hopes all political forces in Armenia will show readiness for dialogue

22:45, 25 Apr 2018
Moscow expects that all political forces in Armenia will show responsibility and readiness for a constructive dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“We continue to carefully monitor the development of domestic political situation in Armenia, with which we have historic traditions of friendship, large-scale diversified cooperation and relations of allied cooperation,” the ministry said.

“We hope that the situation will develop absolutely in a legal and constitutional way, and all political forces will show responsibility and readiness for a constructive dialogue. We are convinced that the soonest return of life in the country to normal and the restoration of public accord meet vital interests of our brotherly nation Armenia,” the ministry stressed.

