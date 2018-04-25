The United States urges constructive dialogue in Armenia

The US Department of State has called on Armenia to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

“The coming days represent a historic moment for the people of Armenia and its elected leaders, as they embark on the process of forming a new government” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

“We urge all sides to engage constructively, within the legal framework of the Armenian constitution, to ensure a peaceful transition of power that follows the rule of law. We look forward to working closely with a new government on the many areas of shared interest between the United States and Armenia,” she added.

“As a friend and partner to Armenia, we commend the Armenian people for engaging in dialogue to forge their sovereign future through democratic and peaceful means,” the statement reads.