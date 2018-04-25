Trump and Macron hint at new Iran nuclear deal

09:46, 25 Apr 2018
Off

US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have suggested there could be a new agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme, the BBC reports.

After talks in the US, Mr Trump, who is sceptical of an accord that was struck in 2015, spoke about “doing a much bigger, maybe, deal”.

Mr Macron said a new pact must cover Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its role in the Middle East.

Iran warned of “severe consequences” if the US withdraws from the deal.

In 2015, Iran agreed to mothball its nuclear programme in return for an easing of economic sanctions on Iran.

The US president has been threatening to reject an extension of the Obama-era nuclear pact reached between Tehran and world powers by a 12 May deadline.

Comments

Recent News

The United States urges constructive dialogue in Armenia

09:50, 25 Apr 2018

Thousands march in L.A. to mark anniversary of Armenian genocide

09:43, 25 Apr 2018

Armenian acting PM calls for a meeting to seek solutions to political situation

00:23, 25 Apr 2018

Negotiations between Karen Karapetyan and Nikol Pashinyan called off

23:52, 24 Apr 2018

ANCA: President Trump tightens Turkey’s grip over U.S. policy on Armenian Genocide

23:10, 24 Apr 2018

Donald Trump: Meds Yeghern one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century

22:58, 24 Apr 2018

EU applauds to peaceful nature of the changes in Armenia

22:41, 24 Apr 2018

Bako Sahakyan, Nikol Pashinyan discuss political solutions to Armenia situation

22:30, 24 Apr 2018

Nancy Pelosi: Armenian Genocide remains a dark stain on the history of human civilization

21:47, 24 Apr 2018

2018 Aurora Prize nominees announced

21:47, 24 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

The United States urges constructive dialogue in Armenia

Thousands march in L.A. to mark anniversary of Armenian genocide

Armenian acting PM calls for a meeting to seek solutions to political situation

Negotiations between Karen Karapetyan and Nikol Pashinyan called off

ANCA: President Trump tightens Turkey’s grip over U.S. policy on Armenian Genocide

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia