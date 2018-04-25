Trump and Macron hint at new Iran nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have suggested there could be a new agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme, the BBC reports.

After talks in the US, Mr Trump, who is sceptical of an accord that was struck in 2015, spoke about “doing a much bigger, maybe, deal”.

Mr Macron said a new pact must cover Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its role in the Middle East.

Iran warned of “severe consequences” if the US withdraws from the deal.

In 2015, Iran agreed to mothball its nuclear programme in return for an easing of economic sanctions on Iran.

The US president has been threatening to reject an extension of the Obama-era nuclear pact reached between Tehran and world powers by a 12 May deadline.