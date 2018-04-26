Armenian Acting PM, Russian President talk on phone

20:17, 26 Apr 2018
Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin on phone. The interlocutors discussed the domestic political situation in Armenia.

The parties noted that the crisis in Armenia should be solved exceptionally within the legal framework in compliance with the existing Constitution and on the basis of the legitimate parliamentary elections held in April 2017.

In this context the interlocutors attached importance to the elections of the Prime Minister on May 1.

