Artsakh’s Permanent Representative to the US delivered speech at Tufts University

18:18, 26 Apr 2018
Off

On April 19, at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA Robert Avetisyan delivered a speech at an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Movement, the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia, and the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan city.

The event was organized by the Armenian students of the University’s Tavitian Scholarship Program 2018. Lecturers and foreign students of the University, as well as representatives of the Armenian community of Boston were present at the event.

Comments

Recent News

Russia hopes politicians in Armenia can solve problems through dialogue

19:28, 26 Apr 2018

Artsakh President discusses political situation in Armenia with Catholicos Karekin II

17:39, 26 Apr 2018

Opposition has made strategic decision, protest leader Psshinyan says

17:16, 26 Apr 2018

Lavrov, Nalbandian discuss situation at Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact

16:43, 26 Apr 2018

Domald Trump, Kanye West exchange compliments on Twitter

15:51, 26 Apr 2018

Flower gathering event at Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 27

14:59, 26 Apr 2018

Georgia's Bidzina Ivanishvili returns to politics

13:55, 26 Apr 2018

Armenia to elect new Prime Minister on May 1

13:19, 26 Apr 2018

Armenian Sarkissian: Serzh Sargsyan opened gateway to New Armenia

12:36, 26 Apr 2018

Protest leader Nikol Pashinyan calls to stop blocking streets

12:33, 26 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Russia hopes politicians in Armenia can solve problems through dialogue

Artsakh President discusses political situation in Armenia with Catholicos Karekin II

Opposition has made strategic decision, protest leader Psshinyan says

Lavrov, Nalbandian discuss situation at Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact

Domald Trump, Kanye West exchange compliments on Twitter

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia