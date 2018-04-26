Artsakh’s Permanent Representative to the US delivered speech at Tufts University

On April 19, at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA Robert Avetisyan delivered a speech at an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Movement, the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia, and the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan city.

The event was organized by the Armenian students of the University’s Tavitian Scholarship Program 2018. Lecturers and foreign students of the University, as well as representatives of the Armenian community of Boston were present at the event.