Doctors not worried about Charles Aznavour’s health

11:00, 26 Apr 2018
Off

Doctors are not worried about Charles Aznavour’s health condition after the singer was taken to hospital ahead of a concert in St. Petersburg, Russia, TASS reports.

“The concert was postponed because the maestro had backache,” TASS quotes a source close to Aznavour as saying.

“Doctors confirmed after an examination that it was a muscle spasm, so it’s nothing to worry about,” the source said.

REN TV has released footage showing Aznavour leaving St. Petersburg in a wheelchair.

French Armenian singer Charles Aznavour was hospitalized on the eve. Aznavour, 93, felt ill right during the rehearsal ahead of a scheduled concert in St. Petersburg. The concert has been moved to April 9, 2019.

