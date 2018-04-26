Flower gathering event at Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 27

14:59, 26 Apr 2018
Off

The AGBU Scouts of Armenia in collaboration with the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC), are organizing this year’s Flower gathering event on the 27th of April from 09:00 till 18:00 at the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The initiative combines the idea of giving these flowers a new lease of life and the environmental mission that promotes recycling. The flowers laid at the Genocide Memorial on April 24 are gathered and their stems are removed from the petals. The petals are used to derive compost, and the stems – to make handmade recycled paper.

The compost is used for the treatment of the soil in the Genocide Memorial Park, while the handmade recycled paper is used to make certificates or postcards. Flower gathering traditionally attended by non-governmental, international, and representatives of the private and public sectors, schoolchildren, students, and volunteers.

