Georgia’s Bidzina Ivanishvili returns to politics

Georgian billionaire and founder of Georgian Dream (GD) ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, who was Prime Minister of Georgia from 25 October 2012 to 20 November 2013, will return to politics and chair his party, again, Georgia Today reports.

The information was released by Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili after the GD meeting, saying the party offered Ivanishvili to return to politics and he agreed.

The PM said everyone knows how important Ivanishvili’s factor is for the ruling party.

“He is capable of strengthening the main political core of the party [GD]. He can provide more and new dynamics for further development, more efficiency and progress for both executive and legislative authorities and self-governing bodies,” Kvirikashvili explained.

According to the Prime Minister, the political session and the congress of the party will be held in the coming days.

“The political council and the delegates from all over Georgia, will unanimously elect Bidzina Ivanishvili as a new chairman and will also elect new members of the political council,” he added.

Ivanishvili, who is often affiliated to Russia, founded Georgian Dream (GD) coalition in 2012 which left behind then ruling party United National Movement in October parliamentary elections. In 2013 Ivanishvili quit politics but according to opposition parties, he remained as the “informal governor” of the country.