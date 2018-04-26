Man shot in Los Angeles for flying Armenian flags on his truck

10:34, 26 Apr 2018
Off

A 19-year-old man and his sister were shot at while driving on the 14 Freeway and he believes it may be because he was flying flags on his truck for Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, KABC reports.

Harry Nalbandyan was struck by gunfire while he was driving on the 14 near Crown Valley Road Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. The bullets narrowly missed his sister, who was in the passenger seat.

He says while he was driving on the freeway, someone pulled up alongside his truck.

“He rolled down his window and I rolled down my window just a little and we look at each other and out of nowhere he just starts firing,” Nalbandyan said. “He fired eight shots at me.”

Family members say it hurts that such violence happened to their loved ones on Tuesday, when the Armenian community throughout the world was remembering the victims of the Armenian Genocide of 1915.

“It saddens me because some people don’t have the knowledge and don’t educate themselves to know what yesterday really was – 1.5 million people killed in 1915,” said Serg Nalbandyan, Harry’s brother.

“And it hurts that they don’t respect that, just because they see an Armenian flag they think we are representing ourselves in the wrong way or wrong manner or showing off in a bad way.”

Harry says it’s a miracle that under the barrage of gunfire he and his sister were not gravely wounded or killed.

The victims told police the shooter was in a Silver Honda CRV.

Comments

Recent News

Russian diplomats meet with protest leaders in Armenia

11:24, 26 Apr 2018

Doctors not worried about Charles Aznavour's health

11:00, 26 Apr 2018

Colorado’s legislature establishes Sardarapat Armenian Memorial Highway

10:24, 26 Apr 2018

Russia hopes all political forces in Armenia will show readiness for dialogue

22:45, 25 Apr 2018

Putin, Sarkissian discuss political situation in Armenia

22:41, 25 Apr 2018

Charles Aznavour hospitalized, St. Petersburg concert delayed

22:13, 25 Apr 2018

Armenia's acting PM receives head of the EU Delegation

19:20, 25 Apr 2018

Armenia ranked 80th in 2017 Press Freedom Index

19:02, 25 Apr 2018

ARF Dashnaktsutyun withdraws from ruling coalition

18:50, 25 Apr 2018

Armenian Acting PM, US Ambassador discuss domestic political situation

17:25, 25 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Russian diplomats meet with protest leaders in Armenia

Doctors not worried about Charles Aznavour's health

Colorado’s legislature establishes Sardarapat Armenian Memorial Highway

Russia hopes all political forces in Armenia will show readiness for dialogue

Putin, Sarkissian discuss political situation in Armenia

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia