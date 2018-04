Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan said at a rally at the Republican Square today that has said he invites acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetayn “for a second round of negotiations” at 12:00 Friday.

Pashinyan insists that like the negotiations with ex-Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan, the talks with Karapetyan should be televised so that the public knows what is being discussed.

“We are not going to enter into any agreement behind the scenes,”” Nikol Pashinyan said.