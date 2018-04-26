Opposition has made strategic decision, protest leader Psshinyan says

The opposition has made strategic decisions concerning the “second round of the revolution,” opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan has said.

“I’ve held a meeting with my supporters. We have made a strategic decision regarding the second stage of the velvet revolution. The opposition movement should do its best to have this process achieve real changes,” Pahsinyan said in a video message.

He said all decisions will be announced during a rally later today.

The Armenian Parliament is set to elect new Prime Minister at a special sitting on Tuesday, May 1.