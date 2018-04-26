Protest leader Nikol Pashinyan calls to stop blocking streets

Leader of the anti-government protests, MP Nikol Pashinyan has urged to stop blocking streets in Yerevan.

“Yesterday evening I was alarmed by the information that that there are many cars in Yerevan that a number of cars without license plates in the streets in Yerevan that cause numerous violations of traffic rules, Pashinyan said in a video message.”

“I urge to stop blocking streets in Yerevan for a while and engage in restoring traffic regulations. It’s unacceptable to allow people to take advantage of this opportunity and turn this into something uncontrollable. We should first of all try to establish order in the city,” Pashinyan added.