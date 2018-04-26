Russian diplomats meet with protest leaders in Armenia

Russian diplomats met on Wednesday with protest leaders in Yerevan on Wednesday to discuss the current political crisis in Armenia and urged them to conduct a constructive dialogue with all political forces in the country, the Russian Embassy in Yerevan said.

“A meeting with opposition lawmakers of the National Assembly Nikol Pashinyan and Ararat Mirzoyan, as well as with press secretary of the Civil Contract party Tigran Avinyan was held at the Russian Embassy in Armenia. The participants exchanged views on the current situation in Yerevan and Armenia,” the embassy said in a statement in its Facebook post.

According to the statement, the Russian side urged the organizers of the opposition rallies to conduct a constructive dialogue with the current authorities and other political forces, and stressed that the current situation should be resolved exclusively within the framework of the Armenian constitution and in the interests of all Armenian citizens.