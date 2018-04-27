Armen Dzhigarkhanyan in hospital, but ‘nothing critical’

10:25, 27 Apr 2018
Off

Armen Dzhigarkhanyan’s friend Artur Soghomonyan has refuted reports claiming the actor is in coma.

“He’s not in coma. That’s not true,” Soghomonyan told RIA Novosti.

He added that the actor does not feel very well, but there’s “nothing critical.

According to Soghomonyan, Dzhigarkhanyan is in one of Moscow hospitals for a preventive check-up.

Earlier reports said the acclaimed Armenian-Russian actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, 82, had suffered a heart attack and was put on artificial respiration.

Comments

Recent News

Armenian President receives EU Ambassadors

15:13, 27 Apr 2018

Kremlin hopes for quick resolution to Armenian political crisis

13:54, 27 Apr 2018

Armenian President receives congratulatory message from UN chief

12:42, 27 Apr 2018

Armenia’s acting PM refuses from “short-sighted” talks with protest leader

11:38, 27 Apr 2018

Armenian President, protest leader meet to discusses political situation

11:12, 27 Apr 2018

SOAD's Daron Malakian releases new song dedicated to Armenian Genocide

10:03, 27 Apr 2018

North Korea's Kim Jong-un crosses into South Korea

09:41, 27 Apr 2018

Nikol Pashinyan invites Karen Karapetyan for "second round of talks"

21:47, 26 Apr 2018

Armenian Acting PM, Russian President talk on phone

20:17, 26 Apr 2018

Russia hopes politicians in Armenia can solve problems through dialogue

19:28, 26 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian President receives EU Ambassadors

Kremlin hopes for quick resolution to Armenian political crisis

Armenian President receives congratulatory message from UN chief

Armenia’s acting PM refuses from “short-sighted” talks with protest leader

Armenian President, protest leader meet to discusses political situation

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia