Armen Dzhigarkhanyan in hospital, but ‘nothing critical’

Armen Dzhigarkhanyan’s friend Artur Soghomonyan has refuted reports claiming the actor is in coma.

“He’s not in coma. That’s not true,” Soghomonyan told RIA Novosti.

He added that the actor does not feel very well, but there’s “nothing critical.

According to Soghomonyan, Dzhigarkhanyan is in one of Moscow hospitals for a preventive check-up.

Earlier reports said the acclaimed Armenian-Russian actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan, 82, had suffered a heart attack and was put on artificial respiration.