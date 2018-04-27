Armenian Conservatives recognize Armenian Genocide

The Australian Conservatives has recognized the Armenian Genocide as political party policy, announcing on their Facebook page that “it is high time the Australian government officially recognized the Armenian Genocide, as sought by the Armenian National Committee of Australia.”

The Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU) met with Senator Cory Bernardi in Canberra in February 2018, seeking the formal recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the party he leads.

The recognition by the Australian Conservatives follows recognition by fellow Senate cross-bench powers, The Australian Greens and the Nick Xenophon Team.

ANC-AU Executive Director, Haig Kayserian welcomed the news.

“We thank Senator Bernardi for his time in meeting with us and his careful considering our proposal for party recognition of the Armenian Genocide,” Kayserian said. “The Australian Conservatives have showed they are on the right side of truth and justice on this issue of human rights, and for this we are grateful.”

Kayserian added: “We welcome the party’s call for Federal Australian recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and look forward to working with Senator Bernardi to make that a reality.”