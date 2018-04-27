Armenian President, protest leader meet to discusses political situation

11:12, 27 Apr 2018
Off

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, who has been leading anti-government protests since April 13 had a meeting with Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissin and head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) faction Armen Rustamyan to discuss the situation in Armenia and seek ways for its solution.

Pashinyan said in a Facebook post Armen Sarkissian had brought the documents proving he refused from British citizenship in December 2011.

Pashinyan had long been requesting Armen Sarkissian to show the documents,  given that Armenian Constitution stipulates that the President should have citizenship of only the Republic of Armenia for the preceding six years.

The MP said in a video message that rallies will be held in Gyumri and Vanadzor on Friday and Saturday accordingly.

Comments

Recent News

Armenian President receives EU Ambassadors

15:13, 27 Apr 2018

Kremlin hopes for quick resolution to Armenian political crisis

13:54, 27 Apr 2018

Armenian President receives congratulatory message from UN chief

12:42, 27 Apr 2018

Armenia’s acting PM refuses from “short-sighted” talks with protest leader

11:38, 27 Apr 2018

Armen Dzhigarkhanyan in hospital, but 'nothing critical'

10:25, 27 Apr 2018

SOAD's Daron Malakian releases new song dedicated to Armenian Genocide

10:03, 27 Apr 2018

North Korea's Kim Jong-un crosses into South Korea

09:41, 27 Apr 2018

Nikol Pashinyan invites Karen Karapetyan for "second round of talks"

21:47, 26 Apr 2018

Armenian Acting PM, Russian President talk on phone

20:17, 26 Apr 2018

Russia hopes politicians in Armenia can solve problems through dialogue

19:28, 26 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian President receives EU Ambassadors

Kremlin hopes for quick resolution to Armenian political crisis

Armenian President receives congratulatory message from UN chief

Armenia’s acting PM refuses from “short-sighted” talks with protest leader

Armen Dzhigarkhanyan in hospital, but 'nothing critical'

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia