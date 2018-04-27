Armenian President, protest leader meet to discusses political situation

Opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, who has been leading anti-government protests since April 13 had a meeting with Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissin and head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) faction Armen Rustamyan to discuss the situation in Armenia and seek ways for its solution.

Pashinyan said in a Facebook post Armen Sarkissian had brought the documents proving he refused from British citizenship in December 2011.

Pashinyan had long been requesting Armen Sarkissian to show the documents, given that Armenian Constitution stipulates that the President should have citizenship of only the Republic of Armenia for the preceding six years.

The MP said in a video message that rallies will be held in Gyumri and Vanadzor on Friday and Saturday accordingly.