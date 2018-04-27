Armenian President receives congratulatory message from UN chief

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has received a congratulatory message from UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Mr. Guterres said he is looking forward to closely cooperate with Armenia on all issues of reciprocal interests, including through the UN Permanent Representative and the UN team in Armenia.

“The UN continues to rely upon Armenia’s support and commitment to jointly resist the global challenges, especially n the fields of peace, security and sustainable development,” the UN Secretary General said.