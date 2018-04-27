Armenian President receives EU Ambassadors

President Armen Sarkissian received today the Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland, the Czech Republic, Greece, Bulgaria and Switzerland and Romania’s Charge d’Affaires.

Greeting the guests, the President attached importance to the further development and deepening of relations with the European countries and the EU.

The President referred to the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia and the May Battles, the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan expected later this year and the Francophonie Summit to be held in Yerevan in October 2018.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the situation in the country. The Ambassadors voiced hope that the situation should be settled within the constitutional framework and attached importance to the President’s role in the process.